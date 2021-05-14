Dwight Howard Suspended for 76ers vs. Magic After Receiving 16th Technical Foul

Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images

The NBA announced Friday that Philadelphia 76ers center Dwight Howard has received an automatic one-game suspension without pay for receiving his 16th technical foul of the 2020-21 season.

Howard received a tech during Thursday night's 106-94 loss to the Miami Heat, and he will miss Friday's matchup with the Orlando Magic.

The 35-year-old was involved in a scuffle with Heat power forward Udonis Haslem, who was ultimately ejected just three minutes into his season debut.

ESPN's Bobby Marks provided the financial ramifications of Howard's one-game suspension:

In April, the eight-time All-Star expressed concern he was "being targeted every night" by officials looking to hit him with technical fouls.

"I do feel like I've been targeted, but I am just going to continue to play as hard as I can," he told reporters. "I want the Philly fans to know that I am out there giving 130 percent every night. The calls might not go my way, I might seem a little frustrated, but I am out there to help this team win a championship."

Howard has averaged 7.0 points and 8.4 rebounds in 68 appearances during his first year with the Sixers. He won his first NBA championship with the Los Angeles Lakers last season.

The center will be eligible to return for Sunday's regular-season finale against the Magic, and the suspension won't impact his availability for the playoffs.

Philadelphia (47-23) is one game ahead of the Brooklyn Nets (46-24) in the race for the top seed in the Eastern Conference.