    Draymond Green: Russell Westbrook Earned 2017 MVP by Carrying ‘Horses--t’ Thunder

    Adam WellsMay 14, 2021

    Steven Freeman/NBAE via Getty Images

    Amid some revisionist history about how deserving Russell Westbrook was of being named NBA MVP for the 2016-17 season, Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green has spoken out in support of the voting from that year. 

    Speaking to The Athletic's Sam Amick, Green said he "had no problem" with Westbrook's MVP win because he carried an Oklahoma City Thunder team that was "complete horses--t" into the playoffs. 

