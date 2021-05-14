X

    Jimmy Butler Says 'Nobody Intimidates' Heat: 'I Like Our Chances Against Anybody'

    Jenna CiccotelliCorrespondent IIMay 14, 2021

    After taking down the Eastern Conference's No. 1 seed in a 106-94 win against the Philadelphia 76ers on Thursday, which was much more lopsided than the final score suggests, Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler said this was a sign of things to come in the postseason.

    "I like our chances against anybody, honestly," he told TNT after the win. "Nobody intimidates us. … I think it's gonna be difficult to beat us four times." 

    With the win, the Heat held on to the fifth seed in the Eastern Conference at 39-31. The 76ers (47-23) remained in first but are now just one game ahead of the Brooklyn Nets (46-24).  

    Butler, who was questionable pregame due to an eye injury, scored 21 points in Thursday's win, and had support from Bam Adebayo's 18 points and 12 rebounds. There were four other Heat players that scored in double-digits: Tyler Herro (18), Goran Dragic (15), Kendrick Nunn (13) and Trevor Ariza (10). 

    Even Udonis Haslem got in on the fun, making his first appearance of the season before he got ejected in under three minutes, earning two technical fouls for going at it with Dwight Howard. 

    The Heat shut down a Philadelphia team that could have clinched the top seed in the Eastern Conference with a victory. Tobias Harris scored 21 points but the effort wasn't as balanced at what came from the Heat, with Shake Milton posting 12 points as the second-leading scorer for the 76ers. Joel Embiid was limited to six points.

    "I just didn’t think we were ready to play the game tonight," 76ers coach Doc Rivers said. "You could see it early. Everything hurt us; their man hurt us, their zone hurt us, our defense hurt us. … They got everything they wanted, moved faster, ran harder. South Beach is very tough."

    As it stands, the Heat will face the fourth-seeded Atlanta Hawks in the first round of the postseason. They'll wrap up the year on the road against the East's No. 3 seed in the Milwaukee Bucks, followed by a trip to face the Detroit Pistons. 

    The 76ers will finish the season against the Orlando Magic on Friday and Sunday in an effort to clinch that top seed. 

