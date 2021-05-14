X

    Video: Heat's Udonis Haslem Ejected After Confronting 76ers' Dwight Howard

    Jenna CiccotelliCorrespondent IIMay 14, 2021

    Michael Reaves/Getty Images

    Udonis Haslem made his season debut Thursday night, and it was over almost as soon as it started.

    The Miami Heat forward, who was appearing in just his 15th game across the last three seasons and fifth in the last two seasons, lasted two minutes against the Philadelphia 76ers before he was tossed for making contact with Dwight Howard. Haslem and Howard had gotten tangled up in an earlier play leading to the Heat forward falling to the floor.

    He logged four points with a rebound in two minutes.

    While it wasn't exactly pretty, it was also historic. Haslem will turn 41 on June 9 and as such became the oldest player to hit the court for the Heat in franchise history. He is also the oldest player to appear in an NBA game this season, taking the title from 38-year-old Anderson Varejao in Cleveland, per Tim Reynolds of the Associated Press. 

    Haslem is in his 18th season in the league and has spent all of them with the Heat. He signed a one-year deal with the team in the offseason, and it's willing to bring him back "as a captain and behind-the-scenes player who doesn't play" next season. 

    “I just take it one day at a time, and we’ll figure it out,” Haslem said, per Reynolds. “The goal now is to win a championship. And then, you know, we’ll go from there. I can’t really think past today. I’ve been told just take it one day at a time and you know when I get to the summer, that’s when I think about that.”

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    Related

      New KG, Duncan Merch 🔥

      Two of the best to ever do it. Tap to cop 🛒

      New KG, Duncan Merch 🔥
      NBA logo
      NBA

      New KG, Duncan Merch 🔥

      B/R SHOP
      via B/R SHOP

      NBA Releases Weekend Schedule

      Official times for all the playoff, seeding drama is set for this weekend 📲

      NBA Releases Weekend Schedule
      NBA logo
      NBA

      NBA Releases Weekend Schedule

      Mike Chiari
      via Bleacher Report

      Turner 'Pissed' by DPOY Talk

      Pacers big man thinks he should be in the convo for DPOY, All-Defensive teams: 'My body of work speaks for itself'

      Turner 'Pissed' by DPOY Talk
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Turner 'Pissed' by DPOY Talk

      Paul Kasabian
      via Bleacher Report

      Latest NBA Draft Rumors 👂

      📈 Juzang's draft stock rising? 🤔 ASU's Bagley may return to school 📲 @Jonwass has the latest prospect buzz

      Latest NBA Draft Rumors 👂
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Latest NBA Draft Rumors 👂

      Jonathan Wasserman
      via Bleacher Report