Pacers' Myles Turner 'Pissed off' He's Not Considered for DPOY, All-Defense Teams

Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner is displeased that he's not among the candidates being considered for the NBA's Defensive Player of the Year or All-Defensive Teams this season.

J. Michael of the Indianapolis Star provided Turner's remarks:

Turner is currently out indefinitely with a "partial tear of his plantar plate in the great toe of his right foot," per an official Pacers statement on April 19.

The big man has missed 22 of Indiana's 69 games this year, and that is likely a factor in his being left out of current consideration for defensive awards and accolades.

There's no denying his defensive prowess, though. He's averaged 3.4 blocks per game this season and also ranks ninth in the NBA defensive real plus-minus, per ESPN.com.

