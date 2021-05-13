X

    76ers' Joel Embiid Thought Season Was over After Suffering Knee Injury vs. Wizards

    Jenna CiccotelliCorrespondent IIMay 14, 2021

    Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

    Joel Embiid missed 10 consecutive games after suffering a bone bruise against the Washington Wizards in March, but the Philadelphia 76ers star thought he would be out much longer. 

    "As soon as I fell, the first thing that I'm thinking is: 'My season is over,'" Embiid told ESPN's Ramona Shelburne. "'There's no championship. There's no more MVP. There's no more Defensive Player of the Year.'"

    Embiid went down March 12. An MRI done overnight revealed there was no structural damage to the knee, and he returned to help lead the 76ers to the top of the Eastern Conference. 

    The fall came in his first game back after a seven-day quarantine, as he came into close contact with someone who had tested positive for COVID-19. As a result, he missed the NBA All-Star Game. 

    "I was like, 'Why does it always have to happen to me?'" Embiid said. "'I get so close every single time. Something always has to happen.'"

    But he avoided serious injury, and his return has been outstanding. 

    In the 18 games he has played since came back from the injury April 3, Embiid is averaging 28.0 points and 9.5 rebounds. This season, he has posted 29.2 points and 10.7 rebounds on career-best shooting, as he's hitting 51.6 percent of his shots from the field and 37.7 percent from deep. 

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

    The highest-scoring center since Shaquille O'Neal won the MVP in 1999-2000 (29.7 points per game), Embiid would have had a legitimate case for earning his first MVP award if he hadn't missed that 10-game stretch.

    He has +2700 (bet $100 to win $2,700) odds to win the award, just ahead of Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry (+3000). Nikola Jokic is leading the field at -3500, per FanDuel

    "I could get sad and mad about it, but I feel like everything that happens in my life happens for a reason," Embiid told ESPN. "And if the MVP wasn't supposed to be mine this year, I guess maybe it is not." 

    Embiid and the 76ers have three games left this season and a one-and-a-half game lead on the second-place Brooklyn Nets for the top seed in the East.

    For all the latest betting information and reaction, check out B/R Betting.

    Must be 21+ and present in New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, West Virginia, Colorado or Tennessee. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. See sportsbook.fanduel.com for details.

    Get the best sports content from the web and social in the B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

    Related

      Latest NBA Draft Rumors 👂

      📈 Juzang's draft stock rising? 🤔 ASU's Bagley may return to school 📲 @Jonwass has the latest prospect buzz

      Latest NBA Draft Rumors 👂
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Latest NBA Draft Rumors 👂

      Jonathan Wasserman
      via Bleacher Report

      Randle Wants to Retire with Knicks

      Julius Randle says he hopes 'to retire as a New York Knick' amid reports of potential extension talks this summer 🗽

      Randle Wants to Retire with Knicks
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Randle Wants to Retire with Knicks

      Adam Wells
      via Bleacher Report

      Joel Embiid, Doc Rivers Hoped 76ers Would Give Pairing With Ben Simmons More Time

      Joel Embiid, Doc Rivers Hoped 76ers Would Give Pairing With Ben Simmons More Time
      Philadelphia 76ers logo
      Philadelphia 76ers

      Joel Embiid, Doc Rivers Hoped 76ers Would Give Pairing With Ben Simmons More Time

      Realgm
      via Realgm

      Embiid Thought His Season Was Over After Injury vs. Wizards

      'As soon as I fell, the first thing that I'm thinking is: 'My season is over''

      Embiid Thought His Season Was Over After Injury vs. Wizards
      Philadelphia 76ers logo
      Philadelphia 76ers

      Embiid Thought His Season Was Over After Injury vs. Wizards

      Jenna Ciccotelli
      via Bleacher Report