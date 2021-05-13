X

    Lakers' Kyle Kuzma Jokingly Cites 'Sources,' Says Jared Dudley Set for Injury Return

    Rob Goldberg@@TheRobGoldbergFeatured Columnist IVMay 13, 2021
    Alerted 1h ago in the B/R App

    Adam Pantozzi/NBAE via Getty Images

    As reporters fight for inside information, Los Angeles Lakers forward Kyle Kuzma might have the ultimate sources inside his own locker room.

    Kuzma broke the news Thursday that teammate Jared Dudley is set to return from his torn MCL, citing "sources":

    In all likelihood, the information came from Dudley himself.

    Dudley last provided an update on his return on May 6:

    The 35-year-old has appeared in just 11 games this season and none since March 3, but he is now seemingly available for the team's final two games of the regular-season—Saturday against the Indiana Pacers and Sunday against the New Orleans Pelicans.

    Los Angeles must win both games to have any chance of avoiding the play-in tournament.

