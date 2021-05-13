Report: Trevor Lawrence to Take Part in Jaguars Minicamp After Shoulder Surgery

Logan Bowles/NFL via Getty Images

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence, the first overall pick in the 2021 NFL draft, will reportedly be a limited participant in the team's rookie minicamp, which starts Friday.

Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network reported the update Thursday as Lawrence works his way back from shoulder surgery in February:

Jags head coach Urban Meyer helped Lawrence decide to hold an earlier Pro Day workout so he could undergo the surgery on his non-throwing shoulder without putting his availability for the start of the 2021 season at risk.

In February, Meyer explained on the NFL Network (via John Reid of the Florida Times-Union) his conversation with the Clemson standout was pretty straightforward:

''We did a Zoom call with him, and I asked him—there are three choices you have. No. 1, you can wait until March 11 Pro Day but now you are getting near August [for a recovery time].' That's getting late because it's a five-month recovery. It's a six-month injury. The second thing, you can not throw. He's probably a good enough player, but he said, 'I'm not doing that.'

"Third thing, I said why don't you just grab the ball and go throw for a little bit? I'd like to send our coordinator and passing-game coordinator to watch. They've never seen him. I've seen him, so he said, 'Let's go.'"

Lawrence put on a show during the Pro Day and further solidified himself as the Jaguars' choice with the No. 1 pick—not that there was much doubt in the first place.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

The 21-year-old Tennessee native is as close to a surefire prospect as you can get in the NFL. He emerged as a 5-star recruit coming out of high school and proceeded to record 108 total touchdowns (90 passing and 18 rushing) across 40 appearances for Clemson.

It's a great sign that he's ready to take part in minicamp, even on a limited basis, when there's still four months until the start of the regular season.

The NFL announced the regular-season schedule Wednesday night, and Jacksonville is slated to open the campaign Sept. 12 when it visits the AFC South rival Houston Texans. Lawrence and the Jags will face the New York Jets, led by No. 2 pick Zach Wilson, in what will be a highly intriguing Week 16 matchup.

Lawrence should hit the ground running thanks to a talented offense that features three running backs (Travis Etienne, James Robinson and Carlos Hyde) and three wide receivers (D.J. Chark Jr., Marvin Jones Jr. and Laviska Shenault Jr.) at the first pick's disposal.

All signs point to him being available for Week 1, and he'll probably be a strong Offensive Rookie of the Year contender by season's end.