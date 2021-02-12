    Trevor Lawrence Throws for Jaguars, More Teams at NFL Pro Day Showcase

    Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistFebruary 12, 2021

    Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence warms up before the Sugar Bowl NCAA college football game against Ohio State Friday, Jan. 1, 2021, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
    Gerald Herbert/Associated Press

    Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence held his pro day Friday separately from most of his Tigers teammates so he can undergo surgery on his non-throwing shoulder and begin rehabilitation.

    ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Lawrence, the presumptive No. 1 pick in the 2021 NFL draft, will have his left labrum repaired and should be back to full strength in time for training camp.

    "Just to show I am no different than anyone else," Lawrence told reporters about his decision to hold a pro day despite the injury and his status as a top prospect. "I still want to do the process the right way."

    Here's a look at the 21-year-old Tennessee native's measurables:

    Lawrence, who worked out without pads on a field absent of defenders, ran through a set of plays that helped show off his impressive combination of arm strength and accuracy.

    His most noteworthy throws came on designed rollouts where he was able to throw across his body and deliver a strike to the sideline. Those pass attempts, made more difficult by an injured shoulder that could affect his upper-body rotation, helped show why he's the likely top selection come April 29.

    Let's check out some other highlights from the throwing session:

    There were 17 teams in attendance for the pro day. Included among those were three representatives from the Jacksonville Jaguars, owners of the No. 1 overall pick, led by new head coach Urban Meyer, per Albert Breer of The MMQB.

    Nothing happened inside Clemson's Poe Indoor Football Facility on Friday that could change the outlook heading into the draft. Lawrence looked fluid throwing to every level of the field and clearly possesses all the tools to become a legitimate franchise signal-caller at the NFL level.

    There are some other talented QB prospects in the 2021 class, led by Ohio State's Justin Fields and BYU's Zach Wilson, but it would be a major surprise if the Jags select anybody other than Lawrence when they go on the clock to open the draft.

