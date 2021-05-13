Aaron Rodgers Rumors: 'Unequivocally False' Packers Told QB He'd Be Traded

AP Photo/Morry Gash

The Green Bay Packers deny they ever told Aaron Rodgers he would be traded, calling the notion "unequivocally false," per Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk.

Florio reported Rodgers did believe the Packers said they would trade him before reversing course.

Adam Schefter of ESPN first reported the disconnect between the two sides, with Rodgers not wanting to return to the Packers in 2021. The front office, however, has said it doesn't plan to move the star quarterback.

"As we've stated since the season ended, we are committed to Aaron in 2021 and beyond," general manager Brian Gutekunst told ESPN. "Aaron has been a vital part of our success and we look forward to competing for another championship with him leading our team."

Trey Wingo also reported in April that Rodgers was told he would be traded but the team backed off the plan.

The Packers picked quarterback Jordan Love in the first round of the 2020 NFL draft, likely making him Rodgers' eventual replacement under center. The problem is he has zero career snaps and would be difficult to trust going into 2021 if Rodgers was no longer on the roster.

A trade would also leave Green Bay with $38.356 million in dead cap, per Spotrac. A deal after June 1 would allow the team to spread some of that money into the 2022 cap, but it would still be a lot to take on for a player who is on a different team.

Considering Rodgers also won the MVP award last season, the Packers likely don't want to see him in a different uniform in 2021.

This might not be enough to satisfy the quarterback, but he won't be able to play for another team as long as Green Bay chooses not to trade him. As Florio noted, Rodgers can sit out the season but would have to pay back $23 million in signing bonus money while forgoing a $6.8 million roster bonus for 2021.