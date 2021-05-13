Nets Rumors: Mike James Agrees to Contract for Rest of Season

AP Photo/David Zalubowski

The Brooklyn Nets are signing veteran guard Mike James for the remainder of the season, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium.

James has been signed to two 10-day contracts with the team in the past month.

