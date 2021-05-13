X

    Nets Rumors: Mike James Agrees to Contract for Rest of Season

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured Columnist IVMay 13, 2021
    AP Photo/David Zalubowski

    The Brooklyn Nets are signing veteran guard Mike James for the remainder of the season, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium.

    James has been signed to two 10-day contracts with the team in the past month.

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

      James Harden on Return to Form: 'I'm Really Good at This Game

      James Harden registers near triple-double in return; Nets beat struggling Spurs, 128-116

      Nets Signing Mike James

      Brooklyn is signing James to a deal for the remainder of the season after second 10-day contract (Shams)

      Nets cruise past Spurs 128-116 in Harden's return from hamstring injury

