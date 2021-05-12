Lions' Penei Sewell Announces He's Tested Positive for COVID-19

Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Detroit Lions rookie Penei Sewell announced on Twitter Wednesday that he tested positive for COVID-19:

The tackle was the No. 7 overall pick in the 2021 NFL draft and the first offensive lineman off the board.

Sewell was a first-team All-American for Oregon in 2019 but he opted out of the 2020 college football season amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sewell later explained to Tyson Alger of The Athletic that the opt-out came due to the confusion around the Pac-12 plans:

"I really felt lost because I didn't know what the Pac-12 leadership was going to do, whether they were going to cancel or postpone, and I was in the middle of this whole confusing cluster, and at times I was really annoyed by that. I wanted something that I could control and work towards, but once they canceled the season, I talked to my family and we made a decision to control our own destiny."

The Lions mini-camp scheduled for May 14-16 was a chance for Sewell to return to the field, but he will now miss the upcoming training session.

There will still be high expectations for Sewell going forward, rated the No. 4 overall player in the class by Bleacher Report's Scouting Department. He was considered the best run-blocker and best pass-blocker among the offensive tackles in the class.

He is expected to compete for the starting right tackle spot in 2021 opposite left tackle Taylor Decker.