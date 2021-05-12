Vanessa Bryant Lawsuit over Kobe Crash Photos Alleges 'Egregious' Conduct

Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File

According to USA Today's Brent Schrotenboer, Bryant's attorneys said that 18 members of the L.A. County Sheriff's Department and Fire Department either shared or were in possession of photos of the dead at the scene of the January 2020 helicopter crash that killed Kobe Bryant, Gianna Bryant and seven others.

Vanessa Bryant initially filed suit in September, alleging deputies from the LASD took unauthorized photos of the crash site and seeking damages for negligence, invasion of privacy and intentional infliction of emotional distress. She identified four of the deputies in a series of Instagram posts.

One deputy trainee, Joey Cruz, was accused of entering a bar and telling the patrons he had worked at the crash site. In addition, he showed photos of the crash to another person at the establishment, with security footage purportedly confirming he was "zooming in and out of the images while displaying them to the bartender."

Per Schrotenboer, the most recent filing on Bryant's behalf said two representatives from the LAFD took pictures of the crash they say "only served to appeal to baser instincts and desires for what amounted to visual gossip." They allegedly then shared them with a third LAFD member.

L.A. County Sheriff Alex Villanueva confirmed in March he had ordered eight of his deputies to delete crash photos to ensure they didn't reach the public.

"That was my No. 1 priority, was to make sure those photos no longer exist," he said of the situation. "We identified the deputies involved, they came to the station on their own and had admitted they had taken them and they had deleted them. And, we're content that those involved did that."

However, Schrotenboer wrote Bryant's attorneys are still looking into whether Villanueva's order amounts to the destruction of evidence.