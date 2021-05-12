Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo Gifts 8-Year-Old Fan His Sneakers After Magic Game

Gary Dineen/NBAE via Getty Images

Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo gifted his game-used shoes from Tuesday's 114-102 win over the Orlando Magic to a fan celebrating his eighth birthday at Fiserv Forum.

TMZ Sports reported the young fan held up a sign that read: "Giannis, today is my 8th birthday. Wanna trade shoes?"

The Greek Freak didn't accept the offer of a shoe trade, but he did provide the fan with his custom Size 16 Nike Zoom Freak 2s, per TMZ.

Antetokounmpo put on a show for everybody in attendance with 27 points, 12 rebounds, five assists and three steals in 32 minutes to help Milwaukee improve to 44-25.

The two-time defending NBA MVP is averaging 28.2 points, 11.0 rebounds, 5.9 assists, 1.2 steals and 1.2 blocks through 59 appearances during the 2020-21 campaign.

He's going to face ample pressure once the playoffs get underway, though. The Bucks have been a chief championship contender in recent years but haven't reached the Finals, and this year's path through the Eastern Conference likely includes a matchup with the star-studded Brooklyn Nets.

Regardless of how the seasons turns out, Antetokounmpo earned a fan for life with his gesture Tuesday night.