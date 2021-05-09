Video: Watch Steph Curry's Response About Warriors vs. LeBron James, Lakers Play-In

AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn

If the current seeding for the Western Conference holds, the Golden State Warriors and Los Angeles Lakers would meet in one of the first play-in matchups.

When asked about the possibility after Saturday's 136-97 win over the Oklahoma City Thunder, Stephen Curry gave reporters a priceless response:

A Warriors-Lakers play-in matchup would be nothing short of a ratings bonanza for the NBA, which has recently seen its fair share of criticism regarding the play-in. LeBron James called for whoever came up with the idea to be fired last week, and Mavericks governor Mark Cuban said his vote in favor of the play-in was an "enormous mistake" in April.

NBA Executive Vice President of Basketball Strategy and Analytics Evan Wasch, who came up with the play-in format, told the Washington Post the league is confident the event "offers more benefits than downsides.”

From an intrigue standpoint, a Warriors-Lakers matchup would certainly fit Wasch's theory. The game would almost certainly rival any single-game rating of the 2020-21 season and provide evidence for the league that the play-in should be here to stay.