Nets' Steve Nash Says Nuggets' Nikola Jokic Is 'Clearly' 2021 NBA MVP

Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images

Brooklyn Nets head coach Steve Nash doesn't have to think too hard about who should win MVP this season. A two-time MVP during his career, Nash believes Denver Nuggets forward Nikola Jokic has the award all locked up.

Entering Saturday's contest against Brooklyn, Jokic is averaging 26.4 points, 10.9 rebounds and 8.5 assists in 67 games while shooting 56.8 percent from the floor.

The 26-year-old has looked even better lately, scoring at least 30 points in four of his last six outings.

Nash and the Nets previously got a look at Jokic's skillset back in mid January with the center going off for 23 points, 11 assists and eight rebounds in a 122-116 Brooklyn victory.

The Nets will attempt to sweep a two-game season series against Denver on Saturday—and try to slow down Jokic in the process. Lately that has seemed like a near-impossible task.

The Nuggets are 7-3 in their last 10 games and continue to thrive despite losing guard Jamal Murray to an ACL tear last month. Jokic finished ninth in MVP voting last season, picking up 18 points in the voting as Giannis Antetokounmpo (962 points) claimed his second-straight victory.

A year earlier, in 2018-19, Jokic finished fourth with 212 points.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Now the 26-year-old appears to be running away with the award after late-season injuries have hampered MVP resumes for LeBron James and Joel Embiid.

Jokic can take another big step towards locking up the league's top individual honor by taking down Brooklyn and their former MVP in Kevin Durant.