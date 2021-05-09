Video: Blue Jays' Cavan Biggio Hits Home Run While Dad Craig Watches vs. Astros

Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

As a special assistant to the general manager, Hall of Famer Craig Biggio is supposed to help the Houston Astros find ways to win games. As the father of Toronto Blue Jays star Cavan Biggio, his front-office job got a little bit tougher Saturday.

With Toronto in town for a three-game set, the younger Biggio uncorked a towering, 390-foot home run to right field—as his father watched from his seats just behind home plate.

It's Biggio's first home run at Minute Maid Park and left the bat at 104.2 miles per hour, according to Statcast.

Considering the elder Biggio notched 79 of his 291 career homers at Minute Maid Park, his son may have a chance to surpass that number if he stays healthy—and continues to play in Houston often.

If the Blue Jays star continues to rake like this against the Astros, his father may have no choice but to try trading for him.