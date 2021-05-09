X

    Video: Blue Jays' Cavan Biggio Hits Home Run While Dad Craig Watches vs. Astros

    Blake SchusterContributor IMay 9, 2021

    Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

    As a special assistant to the general manager, Hall of Famer Craig Biggio is supposed to help the Houston Astros find ways to win games. As the father of Toronto Blue Jays star Cavan Biggio, his front-office job got a little bit tougher Saturday. 

    With Toronto in town for a three-game set, the younger Biggio uncorked a towering, 390-foot home run to right field—as his father watched from his seats just behind home plate. 

    It's Biggio's first home run at Minute Maid Park and left the bat at 104.2 miles per hour, according to Statcast

    Considering the elder Biggio notched 79 of his 291 career homers at Minute Maid Park, his son may have a chance to surpass that number if he stays healthy—and continues to play in Houston often. 

    If the Blue Jays star continues to rake like this against the Astros, his father may have no choice but to try trading for him.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    Related

      X-Rays Negative for Acuña Jr.

      Braves OF is now day-to-day with a left pinky contusion

      X-Rays Negative for Acuña Jr.
      MLB logo
      MLB

      X-Rays Negative for Acuña Jr.

      Jenna Ciccotelli
      via Bleacher Report

      Jays pitching prospect Alek Manoah making it hard for Jays to keep him down

      Jays pitching prospect Alek Manoah making it hard for Jays to keep him down
      Toronto Blue Jays logo
      Toronto Blue Jays

      Jays pitching prospect Alek Manoah making it hard for Jays to keep him down

      Laura Armstrong
      via thestar.com

      Jays Roster Moves: Cole Added, Tice Optioned, Kirk to 60-day IL

      Jays Roster Moves: Cole Added, Tice Optioned, Kirk to 60-day IL
      Toronto Blue Jays logo
      Toronto Blue Jays

      Jays Roster Moves: Cole Added, Tice Optioned, Kirk to 60-day IL

      Bluebird Banter
      via Bluebird Banter

      Ranking the Best No-Hitters Since 2010 📊

      See which no-no reigns supreme in @kenyondavid's top eight 📲

      Ranking the Best No-Hitters Since 2010 📊
      MLB logo
      MLB

      Ranking the Best No-Hitters Since 2010 📊

      David Kenyon
      via Bleacher Report