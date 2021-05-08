Nationals' MASN Broadcaster F.P. Santangelo Facing Sexual Misconduct Allegation

Joshua Yospyn/For The Washington Post via Getty Images

Washington Nationals television analyst and former MLB outfielder F.P. Santangelo has been accused of sexual misconduct, according to Brittany Ghiroli of The Athletic.

Santangelo, 53, has been held out of the team's broadcasts on Mid-Atlantic Sports Network four times in the least eight days with no explanation for the absences. MLB Network also removed Santagelo from a YouTube broadcast on Thursday. MASN and MLB Network did not provide comment.

Washington released a statement on the matter following 4-3 loss to the New York Yankees on Saturday

According to Ghiroli, a 31-year-old woman alleged Santangelo made unwanted sexual advances several years ago before sexually assaulting her. The allegation was made in an Instagram post "that caught the attention of the team and the network."

Ghiroli reported MASN is aware of the allegation but that the woman who made the allegation has not been contacted by the team, network or the Baltimore Orioles—who own a majority share of MASN.

Santangelo has been broadcasting games since 2011 and declined to comment on his absence from the airwaves to Jesse Dougherty and Ben Strauss of the Washington Post but provided a statement to Ghiroli after the publication of her story in The Athletic.

"What I have read in your recently published article from an anonymous individual about me is untrue and did not happen," Santangelo said. "This is not representative of who I am as a man or a professional. I am confident that my name and reputation will be fully cleared."

The broadcaster was back in the booth Tuesday and Wednesday before being kept off the air again later in the week.

Per Ghiroli:

"The woman who detailed her experience with Santangelo is not an employee of MASN, the Orioles or the Nationals. She told The Athletic she thought about emailing MASN after it happened but did not want to have to re-live the experience and was worried her claim would not be taken seriously. She has no desire to issue a formal complaint and is not seeking any compensation.

"'If I never saw him again, I'd be perfectly happy,' said the woman, who also alleges that Santangelo sent her angry text messages and blocked her on social media after their one and only in-person interaction. 'But he's well known and it is bothersome to see someone in his private life not be respectful of people. I don't have any motives behind this other than I wanted to avoid this happening to other women.'"

A seven-year veteran as a player, Santangelo played for the Montreal Expos (now the Nationals), San Francisco Giants, Los Angeles Dodgers and Oakland Athletics from 1995 to 2001.