WWE's the Miz: Playing Johnny Cage in 'Mortal Kombat' Would Be 'Dream Come True'

WWE wrestler Mike "The Miz" Mizanin continued to campaign for the role of Johnny Cage in an upcoming Mortal Kombat movie.

The Miz told TMZ Sports in an interview released Saturday he's appreciated the support from fans on social media, and he's hopeful of at least getting to try out for the high-profile role:

"Honestly ... if I have a shot at it, I would definitely want to make sure that I give everything that I possibly can to make sure that not only the production company, the director are happy with the character that I get, but also the fans because they are the ones that are so adamant about Johnny Cage being in the movie.

"This is an iconic character in the Mortal Kombat franchise and it needs to be done right. If I'm the person to do it, then so be it. I'm ready to go!"

The 40-year-old Ohio native does have experience as an actor, most notably as lead character Jake Carter in The Marine franchise, appearing in four straight films starting with The Marine 3: Homefront.

Mizanin, who initially rose to prominence on MTV's The Real World and the Real World/Road Rules Challenge competition series in the early 2000s, told TMZ he's a longtime fan of the Cage character, which is why this opportunity is so important to him:

"I remember playing this game when I was a kid. Sega Genesis, I would never play Super Nintendo because it didn't have the blood, but I always played the Sega Genesis version and I remember playing as Johnny Cage. And, to see this kinda all happen, it'd be like a dream come true."

It's unclear whether he's a serious contender for the part, however, with Ryan Reynolds among the Hollywood elites also linked to playing Cage, per TMZ.

Meanwhile, The Miz continues to compete inside the squared circle, where he's a two-time WWE champion who's also held just about every other title the company has to offer during his 15 years on the main rosters of Raw and SmackDown.