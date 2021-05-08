Anthony Edwards: Jimmy Butler, Karl-Anthony Towns Spat Was 'Grown-Ass Men' Talking

Issac Baldizon/NBAE via Getty Images

Anthony Edwards tried to downplay the back-and-forth between Karl-Anthony Towns and Jimmy Butler on Friday, calling it a "grown-ass" conversation.

"Man, they're grown men, dawg. They were just talking, having a regular conversation if you ask me. If y'all come to see us compete, it's no competition if we're not talking s--t to each other, know what I'm saying?" Edwards told reporters. "Y'all can take that with a grain of salt. Like I said, they're grown-ass men. They're having a conversation. A regular conversation."

Television cameras picked up the trash-talk session between the former teammates, with Butler telling Towns he is "soft as baby s--t." Towns responded by telling Butler to "call Rachel Nichols."

Butler gave Nichols a sit-down interview in 2018 after forcing his way out of Minnesota via a scorched-earth trade request highlighted by an infamous practice in which Butler denigrated teammates, the coaching staff and the front office.

It appears there's bad blood between Towns and Butler nearly three years later. That said, shoutout to Edwards for being a good teammate by trying to deflect attention from the exchange.