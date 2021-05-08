Roman Reigns vs. Cesaro WWE Universal Title Match Set for WrestleMania Backlash

Source: WWE.com

The main event for WrestleMania Backlash is set, with Cesaro challenging Roman Reigns for the WWE Universal Championship.

Cesaro earned his shot at the Head of the Table after beating Seth Rollins on Friday Night SmackDown.

As part of this week's throwback SmackDown, Teddy Long came out to set up the bout between Cesaro and Rollins after the SmackDown Savior jumped the King of Swing during a promo segment.

Friday's bout was a rematch from WrestleMania 37 when Cesaro pinned Rollins clean for his first career win at WWE's premier event.

Cesaro scored the win using the Neutralizer after Rollins was hit with a superkick by Jimmy Uso.

Prior to the superkick, Rollins shoved Jey Uso to the ground and told him to stay out of his business. The Uso brothers were attempting to interfere and prevent Cesaro from winning and earning his title shot.

After Reigns beat Daniel Bryan last week to banish him from SmackDown forever, Cesaro became the most logical Superstar to challenge for the championship. He's in the midst of the biggest push of his career.

Now, Cesaro will have the chance to win his first WWE world title if he can defeat Reigns on May 16.