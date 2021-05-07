WNBA Star Liz Cambage Threatens Olympic Boycott over 'Whitewashed' Australia Photo

AP Photo/John Locher, File

WNBA star Liz Cambage took to Instagram on Friday to express her frustration about a promotional photo shoot that did not include any athletes of color, threatening to boycott an Olympic appearance for her home country of Australia.

Part of Australia's Olympic and Paralympic contingent posed in a photo for apparel brand Jockey, one of the sponsors. Cambage spoke out about that photo shoot as well as an earlier photo that promoted the country's uniforms, where every athlete but one was white.

"If I've said it once I've said it a million times," she wrote, per Scott Gleeson of USA Today. "HOW AM I MEANT TO REPRESENT A COUNTRY THAT DOESNT EVEN REPRESENT ME #whitewashedaustralia.

"Y'all really do anything to remove POCs (people of colour) from the forefront when it's black athletes leading the pack. Until I see you doing more @ausolympicteam imma sit this one out."

Cambage, who was born in London to an Australian mother and a Nigerian father, also targeted Jockey, telling the brand, "you knew exactly what you were doing."

"You need me to send you a list of all the POC athletes that are trying to make it to the Olympics right now that you could use? I can do it!” wrote the three-time All-Star.

The Australian Olympic Committee issued a statement Friday acknowledging that the Jockey photo shoot "should have better reflected the diversity of our Team."

"We proudly defend our track record on diversity and there will be further photoshoots that reflect our broad diversity of athletes," the statement read.

Addressing the statement, Cambage said: "Yes, I saw the apology. Words don't mean anything to me. Actions mean something to me. So, let me see it."