X

    Astros' Justin Verlander Shoots Down Retirement Rumors: Plan to Pitch for a Long Time

    Adam WellsMay 7, 2021

    Bob Levey/Getty Images

    While the Houston Astros wait for Justin Verlander to return from elbow surgery, the two-time American League Cy Young winner addressed rumors about his future. 

    Responding to speculation about retirement, Verlander tweeted that he plans to keep pitching "for a long time":

    Verlander underwent Tommy John surgery on Sept. 30 after throwing just six innings in one start last season. 

    As noted in his tweet, Verlander will speak to the media on Friday for the first time during the regular season. He posted a video on Twitter in March showing him throwing a baseball for the first time since his surgery. 

    The Astros haven't put a timetable on Verlander's return, though general manager James Click told MLB Network Radio in December there's some hope that he might be able to pitch out of the bullpen late this season. 

    Per Jonah Birenbaum of The Score, Verlander is one of 11 pitchers who has undergone Tommy John surgery at the age of 37 or older. Bronson Arroyo most recently did it in July 2014, but it took him nearly three years to get back to the big leagues. 

    Verlander is in the final season of a two-year, $66 million contract he signed with Houston in March 2019. The eight-time All-Star won the Cy Young award in 2019 after posting a 2.58 ERA with 300 strikeouts in 223 innings over 34 starts. 

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    Related

      Verlander Making Progress, Throwing from 90 Feet

      Verlander Making Progress, Throwing from 90 Feet
      Houston Astros logo
      Houston Astros

      Verlander Making Progress, Throwing from 90 Feet

      ESPN.com
      via ESPN.com

      Pujols' Angels Tenure Ended Painfully for Everybody

      @abbeymastracco on what's next for both sides after The Machine's 10 disappointing years in LA

      Pujols' Angels Tenure Ended Painfully for Everybody
      MLB logo
      MLB

      Pujols' Angels Tenure Ended Painfully for Everybody

      Abbey Mastracco
      via Bleacher Report

      MLB Superstar Power Rankings 🤩

      Trout isn't No. 1 in our rankings. See how all 30 teams' biggest stars stack up 📲

      MLB Superstar Power Rankings 🤩
      MLB logo
      MLB

      MLB Superstar Power Rankings 🤩

      Zachary D. Rymer
      via Bleacher Report

      Buy or Sell Latest MLB Rumors 🤔

      Big-name trade buzz. A manager on the hot seat. Our verdict on the biggest rumors right now 📲

      Buy or Sell Latest MLB Rumors 🤔
      Houston Astros logo
      Houston Astros

      Buy or Sell Latest MLB Rumors 🤔

      Martin Fenn
      via Bleacher Report