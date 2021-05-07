Warriors Rumors: Jordan Bell to Be Signed to 2-Way Contract Next Week

Will Newton/Getty Images

Jordan Bell is reportedly headed back to San Francisco.

Shams Charania and Anthony Slater of The Athletic reported that the Golden State Warriors are planning to sign Bell to a two-way contract next week after converting Juan Toscano-Anderson's deal into a standard contract.

Marcus Thompson of The Athletic reported Thursday that the team was exploring a return for Bell, who played with the Warriors in the 2017-18 and 2018-19 seasons.

Bell appeared in five games for the Washington Wizards this season, working on a pair of 10-day deals. He averaged 2.8 points and 3.8 rebounds through 13.4 minutes per game.

The Oregon product was a second-round selection by the Chicago Bulls in 2017 and was dealt to the Warriors in exchange for $3.5 million. Through two seasons with the team, he averaged 3.9 points and 3.1 rebounds through 12.8 minutes on the floor.

The Warriors had an open roster spot due to the expiration of a 10-day deal for Gary Payton II, according to Alex Didion of NBC Sports Bay Area. Toscano-Anderson, who has appeared in 48 games for the team this season, will slot into the opening, and Bell will take his open two-way spot.

Both players will provide depth options for a Warriors team that is fighting to get into the play-in tournament. Golden State is currently the eighth seed in the Western Conference at 34-33 with five games left to play.