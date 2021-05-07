UK Government in Talks to Move UCL Final After Placing Turkey on Travel Red List

Pedro Salado/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

The UK Government is in talks with the Football Association and UEFA about hosting the 2021 Champions League final in England because of concerns about traveling to Turkey.

Turkey has been added to a travel red list for England, meaning anyone who travels there must quarantine for 10 days upon returning.

As a result, the UK Government is open to moving the UEFA Champions League final from the Ataturk Olympic Stadium in Istanbul to England.

A pair of English Premier League teams, Manchester City and Chelsea, are set to square off in the tournament showpiece on May 29.

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said the following with regard to the situation, per Paul MacInnes of The Guardian:

"We are having to be cautious about this. I'm afraid we’re having to put Turkey on the red list and it will have ramifications. Fans should not travel to Turkey. The FA are in discussions with UEFA already on this and we are very open to hosting the final.

"Ultimately it's the decision of UEFA. We have a successful track record of matches with spectators. I've spoken to the sport's minister, we're very open to it and in the end it's a decision for UEFA but given it's two English clubs in final we're waiting to hear what they have to say."

Shapps' announcement came on the same day that UEFA was expected to reveal that 8,000 tickets to the UCL final would be allocated to Manchester City and Chelsea fans.

With the UK Government advising fans against traveling to Turkey, however, things are now in flux regarding where the 2021 UEFA Champions League Final will occur.

Manchester City is set to play in its first-ever UEFA Champions League Final, while Chelsea will be appearing for the third time and seeking its second title.