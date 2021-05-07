NFL Exec Doesn't Believe Kyle Trask Is Buccaneers' Successor to Tom Brady at QB

AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers drafted Florida quarterback Kyle Trask at No. 64 overall, but one NFL executive doesn't see him fitting into the franchise's long-term plans after Tom Brady moves on.

“Trask will be a good one to groom,” one exec told The Athletic's Mike Sando. “But I don’t think he is the heir apparent.”

Trask was the only quarterback taken in the second round amid a historic rush at the position—eight quarterbacks went in the first three rounds of the draft, marking the most in the common draft era. Kellen Mond and Davis Mills went early in the third round after five signal-callers were picked in the first round.

Trask threw for 4,283 yards in 2020, setting a single-season SEC record with five 400-yard games. He ended his career—which didn't really begin until he slotted in for Feleipe Franks part way through the 2019 campaign—with 7,386 yards and 69 touchdowns through 27 games.



His 43 passing touchdowns were an FBS high in 2020.

"Everything about [Trask]—he's accurate, he's smart, he's tough, he knows how to move inside the pocket," head coach Bruce Arians said, per Jenna Laine of ESPN. "We don't draft guys to run, we draft them to throw. And he's accurate as hell."

The Bucs can afford to account for some growing pains with Trask. Brady is under contract with the team for two more seasons, and barring an unforeseen issue, it's likely he'll ride it out. He has been open about wanting to play until he's at least 45—which gives him until Aug. 3, 2022.

That's not something that bothers Trask.

"They definitely have a great system going on there in Tampa Bay. The opportunity to learn [from] one of the greats I watched growing up, that's been one of my favorites—to have that opportunity is truly remarkable," Trask said. "But nevertheless, I'm gonna come in and work my tail off and do whatever I can to help this team."