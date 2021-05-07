    Zach Ertz Rumors: 'Very Good Chance' Eagles TE Will Be Traded or Released

    Mike Chiari@@mikechiariFeatured Columnist IVMay 7, 2021

    Christian Petersen/Getty Images

    The 2021 NFL draft came and went without the Philadelphia Eagles trading tight end Zach Ertz, but his tenure with the organization may still come to an end soon.

    According to Dave Zangaro of NBC Sports Philadelphia, there "still seems to be a very good chance" that the Eagles will trade or release Ertz before the start of the 2021 season.

    Ertz, 30, has spent his entire eight-year NFL career with the Eagles, and he is under contract through 2021, as the final two years on his deal automatically void, per Spotrac.

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

