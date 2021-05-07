    Kevin Durant Talks Nets' 4-Game Losing Skid: Losing Sucks, No Matter Time of Year

    Jenna CiccotelliCorrespondent IIMay 7, 2021

    Glenn James/NBAE via Getty Images

    Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant wasn't pleased with his team's performance against the Dallas Mavericks on Thursday, when his team dropped its fourth consecutive game. 

    Durant dropped 20 points in the 113-109 loss, though he shot just 7-for-21 from the field and missed all four of his attempts from deep.

    Kyrie Irving scored 45 points as the Nets fell to 43-24.

    Durant, who entered Thursday averaging 28.3 points per game on 54.6 percent shooting, acknowledged his down performance postgame. 

    Still, the star wasn't the only one who struggled on Thursday. Landry Shamet didn't score in his 24 minutes on the floor, missing all five of his shots, and Joe Harris was 2-of-6 from beyond the arc with nine points total. 

    Despite his season-high scoring night, Irving also acknowledged the team's shortcomings. 

    The Nets are now just half-game ahead of the Milwaukee Bucks for second place in the Eastern Conference with five games left to play. Saturday's game against the Denver Nuggets figures to be the most difficult of the remaining outings, with two games against the Chicago Bulls and one each against San Antonio and Cleveland still on the schedule. 

    Video Play Button
    The Nets are still without James Harden, who plans to return from his right hamstring strain before the postseason. Things figure to get themselves back together when he makes his return to the hardwood, but until then, the Nets will have to pick it up if they want to avoid dropping down in the standings. 

