Russell Westbrook Records 180th Career Triple-Double in Wizards' Win vs. Raptors

Washington Wizards guard Russell Westbrook registered the 180th triple-double of his career on Thursday night against the Toronto Raptors, moving him just one behind Hall of Famer Oscar Robertson for the most in NBA history.

Westbrook posted 13 points, 17 rebounds and 17 assists in the team's 131-129 win.

With the Wizards' point guard on the doorstep of history, Robertson himself told Marc Stein of the New York Times he was hoping Westbrook breaks his record:

"There’s no doubt about it. I hope he gets it. I think he’s one of the elite guards in basketball, and I think it’s ridiculous that some sportswriters criticize him because he has not won a championship. Players don’t win championships by themselves. You’ve got to have good management. You need to get with the right group of players."

Robertson added that he's a big Westbrook's fan:

"I totally enjoy the way Westbrook plays. He’s a dynamic individual. They’ve moved him around to different teams and I don’t know why, because I think he’s one of the star guards in basketball. I guess they thought that when he went to Washington that he would not be that effective, but, man, he’s done a tremendous job."

Westbrook, who came into the game averaging 21.9 points, 11.3 rebounds and 11.3 assists per game, will average a triple-double for the entirety of this season, the fourth time he's pulled off that trick. Only Robertson (30.8 PPG, 12.5 RPG, 11.4 APG in the 1961-62 season) has ever matched the milestone.

The Wizards have needed every point and assist. At 31-36, the team currently sits 10th in the Eastern Conference and is on pace to be the final seed in the NBA's first-ever play-in tournament.

As for Robertson's record, Westbrook will get his next chance to match it on Saturday against the Indiana Pacers.