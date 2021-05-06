Warriors Rumors: Jordan Bell Contract Considered After Wizards Stint

Will Newton/Getty Images

A reunion could be in order for the Golden State Warriors and Jordan Bell.

Marcus Thompson of The Athletic reported that the team is considering bringing back Bell, who played the 2017-18 and 2018-19 seasons with the team.

The 26-year-old appeared in five games for the Washington Wizards this season.

Bell played on a pair of 10-day deals with the Wizards, averaging 2.8 points and 3.8 rebounds through 13.4 minutes per game.

The Oregon product was drafted No. 38 overall by the Chicago Bulls and then immediately sent to the Warriors for $3.5 million. Through 125 games with the Warriors, he averaged 3.9 points and 3.1 rebounds, largely off the bench.

Golden State has an open roster spot following the conclusion of Gary Payton II's 10-day contract, per Alex Didion of NBC Sports Bay Area.

The ninth-place Warriors are fighting for a play-in tournament berth in the Western Conference with six games left, and Bell could provide depth behind Kevon Looney and Draymond Green at center.