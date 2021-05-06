Blue Jays' George Springer Likely Out Longer Than 10-Day IL Stint with Quad Injury

Sam Greenwood/Getty Images

The Toronto Blue Jays will likely have to wait a bit longer to get outfielder George Springer back in the lineup.

"I would expect it would take more than just the IL stint," general manager Ross Atkins said when discussing whether Springer will be ready to return when he is eligible to come off the 10-day injured list May 13, per the Associated Press (h/t ESPN).

"There's a chance I'm wrong, but based on the information that I have right now, I would expect that it would take longer than that IL stint," he added.

Springer is sidelined with a quad injury and was placed on the injured list retroactive to May 3.

He also dealt with a strained oblique muscle earlier this season and did not make his Blue Jays debut until April 28. In all, he has played just four games and is yet to be in the lineup as anything but a designated hitter because of the health concerns.

To Toronto's credit, it was still 15-14 and in third place in the American League East entering play Thursday. It is just 2.5 games behind the Boston Red Sox and figures to be all the more dangerous when Springer returns.

The three-time All-Star, two-time Silver Slugger and 2017 World Series MVP represented one of the biggest signings of the offseason and is expected to add even more pop to a lineup that already features Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Bo Bichette.

He flashed his potential in that Blue Jays lineup when he launched two home runs in a win over the Atlanta Braves in one of the four games he has played this season.

Unfortunately for Toronto, it seems like it will have to continue treading water without him in the immediate future.