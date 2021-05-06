    Sky's Gabby Williams Placed on Full-Season Suspended List While Playing Overseas

    Rob Goldberg@@TheRobGoldbergFeatured Columnist IVMay 7, 2021
    Alerted 1h ago in the B/R App

    Sebnem Coskun/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

    Chicago Sky forward Gabby Williams has placed on the suspended list for the entire 2021 WNBA season, the league announced Thursday.

    Richard Cohen of Her Hoops Stats provided more details on the suspension:

    Williams had been playing for Sopron Basket in Hungary during the WNBA offseason and is expected to spend a majority of the summer with the French national team playing in Eurobasket Women and the Olympics.

    Williams was named the EuroLeague Defensive Player of the Year in 2021 to go with averages of 15.9 points and 3.8 rebounds per game.

    The No. 4 pick of the 2018 WNBA draft hasn't made quite as much of an impact in the United States, averaging 6.8 points and 3.4 rebounds per game with Chicago. She mostly came off the bench last season for a team that went 12-10 before being eliminated in the first round.

    According to Annie Costabile of the Sun Times, Chicago was weighing a potential trade involving Williams this offseason. Given Williams' international commitments, she was unlikely to spend much time with the team this season, however, now she won't play in the WNBA this season.

    The Sky will move forward with a team led by Candace Parker and Allie Quigley. 

