    Nets' Kyrie Irving the 'Most Skilled' Player in NBA History, Caris LeVert Says

    Rob Goldberg@@TheRobGoldbergFeatured Columnist IVMay 7, 2021

    AP Photo/Aaron Gash

    Caris LeVert has played with and against some elite players during his five years in the NBA, but he told The Long Shot Podcast he puts former Brooklyn Nets teammate Kyrie Irving in a class of his own:

    LeVert also said Kevin Durant was among the most skilled players ever "pound for pound."

    Irving has been a divisive player during his career, but he has taken his game to a new level with the Nets. The point guard is currently averaging 27.0 points, 6.3 assists and 4.9 rebounds per game, shooting a career-high 50.0 percent from the field.

    The impressive play helped the 29-year-old earn his seventh All-Star selection while helping make the Nets a legitimate contender for the NBA title.

    Beyond the numbers, Irving also has a knack for turning heads with his incredible handle.

    This puts him high on the list of most skilled players ever.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    Related

      2022 NBA Mock Draft ✍

      Where will Chet Holmgren land? @Jonwass just dropped his way-too-early predictions for next year's class 📲

      2022 NBA Mock Draft ✍
      NBA logo
      NBA

      2022 NBA Mock Draft ✍

      Jonathan Wasserman
      via Bleacher Report

      Harden Eyes Reg. Season Return

      Nets star (hamstring) is working on his conditioning and is 'very confident' he will be back before the postseason

      Harden Eyes Reg. Season Return
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Harden Eyes Reg. Season Return

      Adam Wells
      via Bleacher Report

      Pacers-Bjorkgren Saga Details 🚨

      😬 T.J. Warren requested a trade after hire 👀 Incident with delayed charter plane 😶 'He doesn’t mind embarrassing his coaches'

      @jakelfischer has latest scoops on Pacers' HC drama. Read now 📲

      Pacers-Bjorkgren Saga Details 🚨
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Pacers-Bjorkgren Saga Details 🚨

      Jake Fischer
      via Bleacher Report

      Indy Suspends Assistant Coach

      Pacers suspend Greg Foster for one game and fine center Goga Bitadze for on-court exchange Wednesday (Woj)

      Indy Suspends Assistant Coach
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Indy Suspends Assistant Coach

      Adam Wells
      via Bleacher Report