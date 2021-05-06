Nets' Kyrie Irving the 'Most Skilled' Player in NBA History, Caris LeVert Says

AP Photo/Aaron Gash

Caris LeVert has played with and against some elite players during his five years in the NBA, but he told The Long Shot Podcast he puts former Brooklyn Nets teammate Kyrie Irving in a class of his own:

LeVert also said Kevin Durant was among the most skilled players ever "pound for pound."

Irving has been a divisive player during his career, but he has taken his game to a new level with the Nets. The point guard is currently averaging 27.0 points, 6.3 assists and 4.9 rebounds per game, shooting a career-high 50.0 percent from the field.

The impressive play helped the 29-year-old earn his seventh All-Star selection while helping make the Nets a legitimate contender for the NBA title.

Beyond the numbers, Irving also has a knack for turning heads with his incredible handle.

This puts him high on the list of most skilled players ever.