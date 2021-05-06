Woj: Coach Greg Foster Suspended, Goga Bitadze Fined by Pacers for Altercation

AP Photo/Rick Bowmer

After Indiana Pacers assistant coach Greg Foster and center Goga Bitadze had a verbal altercation on the sidelines during Wednesday's game against the Sacramento Kings, the team has reportedly disciplined both of them.

Per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, Foster has been suspended for one game and Bitadze will be fined for their exchange during the third quarter of Indiana's 104-93 loss.

After a timeout was called, Foster was seen yelling in the direction of Bitadze as the second-year center was walking toward the bench. Other Pacers players and coaches intervened to keep the two apart.

Leading up to the incident, Bitadze appeared to let Maurice Harkless drive by him for an easy basket.

Bitadze followed that up by making a three-pointer, but as he was coming back down the court to play defense, he turned to Foster and appeared to say something.

The situation comes during a frustrating two-month stretch for the Pacers. Wojnarowski reported Tuesday that first-year head coach Nate Bjorkgren's future with the organization is uncertain.

"Bjorkgren has significant work to do with his relationships among players throughout the team and with some members of the organization, but he has thus far shown a willingness to try to address those issues, sources said," wrote Wojnarowski.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Indiana has lost 19 of 34 games since a 15-14 start and is the No. 9 seed in the Eastern Conference standings.

Foster will miss Thursday's game against the Atlanta Hawks while serving his suspension.