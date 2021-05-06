Chuba Hubbard, Panthers Agree to Contract After Matt Rhule's Wife Pushed to Draft RB

Brian Bahr/Getty Images

The Carolina Panthers agreed to a contract with fourth-round draft pick Chuba Hubbard, the first of the team's 2021 draft selections to hammer out his rookie deal.

Hubbard ran for 3,459 yards and 33 touchdowns in three seasons at Oklahoma State.

The former Cowboys star had a strong advocate within Carolina's organization, Julie Rhule. Panthers head coach Matt Rhule revealed his wife had texted him shortly before Carolina made the pick telling him to get Hubbard:

Hubbard joins a backfield that already includes Christian McCaffrey. After McCaffrey was limited to three games because of ankle and shoulder issues, though, it made sense for the Panthers to strengthen their depth in the backfield.

Hubbard and McCaffrey should be solid complements for one another as well. Whereas McCaffrey's abilities as a pass-catcher helped him secure a four-year, $64.1 million extension, Hubbard didn't distinguish himself as a dynamic receiver in college. He caught 53 passes for 479 yards and three scores.

In the final big board for the B/R NFL Scouting Department, Hubbard was the No. 12 running back and received a 6.85 overall grade, which equates to a career backup or rotational option. B/R's Brent Sobleski gave the Panthers a B grade for nabbing the 21-year-old Canadian.

When it comes to the first contracts for incoming draftees, there's little negotiation to be done because the collective bargaining agreement outlines the broad terms. Per Spotrac, Hubbard is projected to receive a $713,174 signing bonus and nearly $4.2 million total from Carolina.