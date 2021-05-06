    Dolphins Rumors: Bobby McCain to Be Released by MIA After 6 Seasons with Team

    Adam WellsMay 6, 2021
    Bobby McCain's six-year run with the Miami Dolphins has reportedly come to an end. 

    Per ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Dolphins informed McCain on Thursday that he is being released. 

    A fifth-round draft pick out of Memphis in 2015, McCain has established himself as a key piece of Miami's defense over the past six seasons. 

    The Dolphins used McCain primarily as a nickel cornerback early in his career before he moved to safety when Brian Flores took over as head coach. 

    McCain's performance struggled after the position switch. He held opposing quarterbacks to a 78.1 passer rating in 2017, per Pro Football Focus (h/t Alan Poupart of Sports Illustrated's Fan Nation), but that number jumped up to 120.7 when he was a boundary corner opposite Xavien Howard in 2018 and 107.1 as a free safety in 2019. 

    Despite those struggles in coverage, McCain seemed to be well-regarded in Miami's locker room. Defensive coordinator Josh Boyer called the 27-year-old a team leader and quarterback of the defense last season. 

    The Dolphins have boosted their secondary depth during the offseason. They signed veteran cornerback Justin Coleman as a free agent and drafted Oregon safety Jevon Holland in the second round. 

    McCain started a career-high 15 games last season. He recorded 46 combined tackles and five pass breakups in 2020. 

