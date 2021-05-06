    Video: Capitals' T.J. Oshie Records Hat Trick in 1st Game After Father's Death

    Scott Polacek
May 6, 2021

    In an inspirational performance, Washington Capitals right winger T.J. Oshie scored a hat trick during Wednesday's 4-2 win over the New York Rangers.

    It was his first game since he announced his father, Tim, who was known to many as "Coach Oshie," died.

    "It's with a heavy heart today that my family mourns the passing of my Dad 'Coach Oshie,'" the Capitals star wrote. "Coach lived life to the fullest and was unanimously loved by everyone who met him. Thanks to all the family and friends for their support. Heaven received a legend today."

    Kevin Brown of NBC Sports Washington noted Tim had Alzheimer's and was the focal point of an emotional speech from the younger Oshie after the Capitals won the 2018 Stanley Cup.

    "My dad's here in the crowd, he was diagnosed with Alzheimer's," Oshie said at the time. "He doesn't remember a lot of stuff, but you bet your ass he's gonna remember this one."

    Oshie missed Monday's game against the Rangers.

