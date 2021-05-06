Ja Morant to Be Subject of Docuseries Reflecting on Rookie Season with Grizzlies

Fernando Medina/NBAE via Getty Images

Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant is set to be the subject of a docuseries detailing his rookie season in the NBA.

The six-part series, titled Promiseland, debuts June 3 on the streaming service Crackle. Morant told Jeff Zillgitt of USA Today he wanted fans to see a behind-the-scenes journey that also includes members of his family, AAU coach Bryan Brown and Murray State coach Matt McMahon.

"I felt some things that weren’t told. I have a lot of people here throughout the journey who are in the documentary,” Morant said.

Morant, the No. 2 overall pick in the 2019 NBA draft, eclipsed Zion Williamson to win the Rookie of the Year award last season. Williamson spent most of his rookie campaign out with a knee injury, which allowed Morant to seize the spotlight. He averaged 17.8 points and 7.3 assists while nearly leading the Grizzlies to a playoff berth.

The docuseries will delve into Morant's thoughts as the NBA postponed its season amid the COVID-19 comeback and the eventual Orlando restart.