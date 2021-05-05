Knicks' Julius Randle 'Very Surprised' Tom Thibodeau Didn't Win Coach of the Month

Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images

The New York Knicks seem to be winning everything right now, except for the NBA's Coach of the Month.

Julius Randle wasn't happy about that.

"Very surprised," Randle told reporters when asked for his reaction when Tom Thibodeau did not win Eastern Conference Coach of the Month in April, per Marc Berman of the New York Post. "There’s no way in hell he shouldn’t have been coach of the month. ... I don't see how he didn't win it. ... But if you ask Thibs, he'll say the most important thing is winning games."

The NBA announced Washington Wizards coach Scott Brooks and Denver Nuggets coach Michael Malone earned the honors for each conference in April.

Brooks' Wizards went 12-5 during the month, while the Knicks went 11-4. New York also had a nine-game winning streak and sits in fourth place in the Eastern Conference. This is Thibodeau's first season as the team's head coach, and it is on the verge of making the playoffs for the first time since 2012-13.

While he didn't earn the recognition for April, the Knicks can at least take solace knowing that Randle won the Eastern Conference Player of the Month.