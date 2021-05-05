Lakers' Anthony Davis Says He Understands Aaron Rodgers, Packers Trade Drama

Adam Pantozzi/NBAE via Getty Images

Anthony Davis' love of the Packers is well-publicized, but he empathizes with Aaron Rodgers wanting out of a bad situation in Green Bay.

The Los Angeles Lakers star made comments on the Rodgers situation Tuesday while streaming himself playing Call of Duty.

“Man, I don’t want to talk about Aaron Rodgers right now,” Davis said. “C’mon chat, don’t do that to me chat. Don't do that to me chat. I thought we were better than that, man...y'all know how I feel about that. But if anybody understands, chat, you know I understand.”

Rodgers requested a trade from the Packers at the end of the 2020 season, but news of his desire to leave Green Bay became public last week ahead of the 2021 NFL draft. The Packers have been steadfast in saying they have no plans of trading their star quarterback, who is under contract through the 2023 season.

Davis faced a similar situation when he made his trade request from the New Orleans Pelicans during the 2018-19 season. The Davis-New Orleans fiasco was even more awkward because his request came midseason and resulted in the NBA intervening and forcing the Pelicans to play him, despite the team wanting to sit him down the stretch.

Davis eventually got his way, and it's possible Rodgers will get his as well. That said, just don't expect Davis to be as happy for Rodgers as he was for himself.