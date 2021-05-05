AEW Announces Plan to Host Full-Capacity Crowd at Double or Nothing PPV

Photo credit: All Elite Wrestling

All Elite Wrestling is planning to stage its Double or Nothing pay-per-view in front of a capacity crowd at Daily's Place in Jacksonville, Florida.

AEW president Tony Khan said Wednesday on Busted Open Radio (via Marc Middleton of Wrestling Inc) the promotion is looking to have a full house of 5,500 fans in attendance on May 30.

AEW has staged shows at Daily's Place, an open-air amphitheater, for the majority of the COVID-19 pandemic. The March 11, 2020, edition of Dynamite in Salt Lake City was the last live show before the pandemic brought a halt to major public events.

In recent months, the company has sold a limited number of tickets for Dynamite and PPVs. With more Americans receiving the COVID-19 vaccine, many states and counties have relaxed restrictions on event attendance.

WWE had 25,000-plus fans at each night of WrestleMania 37, which took place at 65,000-seat Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. UFC removed all attendance restrictions for UFC 261 on April 24 at Jacksonville's VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena.

In addition to Double or Nothing, AEW will have a non-televised show on May 28 and a fan fest event on May 29. The promotion has yet to confirm any matches for the PPV card.