EuroLeague PG Luca Vildoza, Knicks Agree to 4-Year, $13.6M Contract

The New York Knicks have agreed to a four-year $13.6 million deal with Baskonia guard Luca Vildoza, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

While the framework of the contract is in place, Wojnarowski reported it's unclear when Vildoza will suit up for the Knicks because he needs to pass a physical, get the necessary immigration approval and follow the NBA's COVID-19 health and safety protocols.

Vildoza averaged 10.9 points and 3.7 assists in 27 Spanish league games this season. He also put up 10.3 points and 3.5 assists per game over 32 EuroLeague appearances.

SNY's Ian Begley reported April 28 the Knicks were working toward a deal with Vildoza's representatives. While New York has only seven games left in the regular season, signing Vildoza now allowed the team to get ahead of the market.

The 6'3" playmaker might also be able to help the franchise in its first playoff trip since 2013.

Immanuel Quickley has exceeded expectations and figures to be a long-term fixture at point guard. Beyond that, the future of the position is up in the air with Elfrid Payton, Derrick Rose and Frank Ntilikina all set to hit free agency. With Ntilikina, the Knicks will have the right to match any offer sheet if they extend the $8.3 million qualifying offer to him.

Perhaps Vildoza, who is a 35.9 percent three-point shooter over his career, can become an option for head coach Tom Thibodeau in the backcourt.

According to Wojnarowksi, three of the four years on the contract will be non-guaranteed as well, so New York could easily move on in the event he struggles to transition to the NBA.