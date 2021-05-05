Drew Robinson Makes Giants' Triple-A Roster After Losing Eye in Attempted Suicide

Rich Schultz/Getty Images

One year after losing his right eye in a suicide attempt, Drew Robinson is back in professional baseball after making the San Francisco Giants' Triple-A roster.

The Sacramento River Cats announced on Tuesday that Robinson was one of 25 players on their Opening Day roster.

Three months ago, Robinson told ESPN's Jeff Passan about his attempt to commit suicide on April 16, 2020, via a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head after struggling with mental health issues for years. Robinson spent 20 hours alone in his home after his attempt before he called 911 and was taken to a hospital.

He told Passan he'd hid his mental health struggles for most of his life but that his suicide attempt and subsequent and ongoing treatment have helped him be more open and take a new outlook:

"I don't have it all figured out, but I'm working on it. It's not something that you just achieve. You don't just achieve self-growth. You don't get to a point where you just have it and you don't have to work at it again. It's not like a tool that you just get and you just have it forever. You don't get to a point where, 'Oh, I'm happy today. That's it. I'm going to be happy for the rest of my life.' It's the same way in the opposite. 'I had a rough day.' That doesn't mean the rest of your life is going to suck."

The 29-year-old had his right eye removed as a result of the injuries he suffered from the gunshot and has been outfitted with a prosthetic eye. He signed a minor-league deal with the Giants in November with the hope of resuming his professional baseball career.

Speaking to Passan after making the River Cats' roster, Robinson said he will have "a hard time staying asleep last night because of how excited I am for these games and this experience as a whole."

A fourth-round draft pick by the Texas Rangers in 2010, Robinson has appeared in 100 MLB games between the Rangers and St. Louis Cardinals.

Sacramento will begin the regular season on Thursday against the Las Vegas Aviators.