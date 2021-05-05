    Jaguars' Trevor Lawrence, Adidas Release NFT Collection to Support Charities in JAX

    Adam WellsMay 5, 2021
    Logan Bowles/NFL via Getty Images

    Less than one week after being selected No. 1 overall in the 2021 NFL draft, Trevor Lawrence and Adidas are teaming up to raise money for charity organizations in Jacksonville. 

    Adidas announced on Wednesday it will release a set of commemorative non-fungible tokens (NFTs) featuring Lawrence, with net proceeds from the sales going to support charities in his new home city. 

    The NFTs will be released as 3D animated trading card collectibles on Thursday between 10 a.m. ET and 10 p.m. ET. Fans can bid on NFTs in an auction, but there will also be items available for purchase. 

    Source: Adidas

    Adidas is selling the NFTs through its official page on Bitski.com

    The auction portion of the sale will include "a physical copy of the NFT and a pair of his first player-edition cleats, signed by Lawrence." The open-sale edition will begin at the same time as the auction. Fans will have the opportunity to buy the NFT for $100. 

    Source: Adidas

    “I’m thrilled at the chance to use my platform and partnerships to help support the community that will soon be my home,” Lawrence said in a statement. “It is important for me to give back to this city that has already given me so much and I am excited to find a way to involve the fans in this special commemorative moment."

    On the eve of the NFL draft last week, Lawrence and Adidas announced a multiyear partnership agreement. 

    Lawrence became the first No. 1 pick in Jacksonville Jaguars history on Thursday. He is expected to lead the franchise back to prominence in the AFC after a successful three-year run as the starting quarterback at Clemson. 

