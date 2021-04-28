Trevor Lawrence, Adidas Agree to Multiyear Contract Ahead of 2021 NFL Draft

Photo credit: Adidas

Adidas announced Wednesday that it signed top 2021 NFL draft prospect Trevor Lawrence to a multiyear partnership.

As part of the press release, Lawrence said: "I've always been a fan of Adidas and I'm excited to join the team as I take the next step in my career. Adidas' brand attitude of 'Impossible Is Nothing' is a message that really resonates with me both on and off the field. We are building for the future and I can't wait to see what lies ahead with this partnership."

Lawrence is widely expected to be the No. 1 overall pick in the 2021 draft by the Jacksonville Jaguars on Thursday after a standout collegiate career at Clemson.

In three seasons with the Tigers, Lawrence went 34-2 as a starter and led them to the College Football Playoff each time. Clemson also reached the CFP National Championship Game twice under Lawrence, winning in 2018.

Lawrence's statistical output leaps off the page as well, as he completed 66.6 percent of his passes for 10,098 yards, 90 touchdowns and 17 interceptions while rushing for 943 yards and 18 scores in 40 games, including 36 starts.

The Cartersville, Georgia, native was a two-time All-ACC first-team selection as well as the 2020 ACC Offensive Player of the Year and Player of the Year, plus the runner-up in the 2020 Heisman Trophy voting.

Lawrence has all the makings of being a superstar in the NFL, as he is the clear top choice amid one of the most stacked draft classes for quarterbacks in recent memory.

With Adidas, Lawrence will join an impressive roster of NFL athletes, including fellow quarterbacks Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs, Dak Prescott of the Dallas Cowboys and Aaron Rodgers of the Green Bay Packers.

Adidas also announced that it signed several other 2021 NFL draft prospects to deals, including Clemson running back Travis Etienne, Florida wide receiver Kadarius Toney, Minnesota wide receiver Rashod Bateman and Miami edge-rushers Jaelan Phillips and Gregory Rousseau.