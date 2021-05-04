Rangers Rip NHL in Statement After Tom Wilson's $5K Fine for Roughing

Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

The NHL announced Washington Capitals forward Tom Wilson was fined $5,000 for roughing during Monday's game against the New York Rangers.

While it was the maximum allowable fine under the collective bargaining agreement, the Rangers were not happy that Wilson was not suspended.

They released a strong statement after the penalty was revealed:

"The New York Rangers are extremely disappointed that Capitals forward Tom Wilson was not suspended for his horrifying act of violence last night at Madison Square Garden," the statement said.

It also pointed out he is a "repeat offender with a long history of these types of acts" and that his actions cost Artemi Panarin the rest of his season because of injury. Perhaps most notably, the Rangers said "we view this as a dereliction of duty by NHL head of player safety, George Parros, and believe he is unfit to continue in his current role."

Greg Wyshynski of ESPN described the scene from Monday's game, noting Wilson punched Rangers forward Pavel Buchnevich in the back of the head when he was face down on the ice. He then started fighting with Panarin and eventually flipped the Rangers star onto the ice in a move that caused the injury.

Wilson is no stranger to controversy.

James O'Brien of Pro Hockey Talk noted the NHL has suspended him five times and fined him an additional three times. He was also fortunate to avoid multiple suspensions during the 2018 postseason even though he was suspended once during those playoffs.

Wilson is known for his hard hits, dirty plays and drawing the ire of opposing fanbases. He is now the direct cause of a stunning statement from the Rangers that went as far as to say Parros is incapable of doing his job.

On the season, Wilson has 33 points on 13 goals and 20 assists.

His Capitals are tied with the Pittsburgh Penguins atop the East Division with 71 points.