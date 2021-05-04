    Celtics' Evan Fournier: 'I Don't Have Any Extra Motivation' Facing Magic After Trade

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured Columnist IVMay 4, 2021

    Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

    Boston Celtics swingman Evan Fournier won't be out for revenge Wednesday when he plays his former team the Orlando Magic.

    "I had a great time in Orlando, but I moved on," Fournier told reporters Tuesday. "Playing for the Celtics is a great opportunity and I’m fully here. I don’t have any extra motivation or anything to play against the Magic. I just want to get the win and go home."

    The 28-year-old seemingly wouldn't have much reason to be bitter toward the Magic.

    ESPN's Tim MacMahon reported in March that Fournier had indicated to Orlando he didn't intend to re-sign with the team in the offseason. The Frenchman refuted the rumor:

    Regardless, he wound up on a playoff contender ahead of the 2021 trade deadline, while the Magic have been eliminated from postseason contention.

    Fournier's Celtics run hasn't gone according to plan. He admitted Sunday he continues to feel the effects of having COVID-19 in April. Because of the time he missed with the virus, Wednesday will be just his 11th appearance for Boston since joining the team March 25.

