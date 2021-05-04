James Harden Crops out Knicks from 'New Yorker' Cover Photo Featuring Nets Stars

Michael Hickey/Getty Images

James Harden, Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving share the cover of The New Yorker alongside Julius Randle and RJ Barrett, but you'd never know the Knicks players existed if you looked at Harden's Twitter feed.

The Brooklyn Nets guard posted a picture of the New Yorker cover Tuesday, cropping out Randle and Barrett:

A necessary disclaimer here: We do not know if this was done to shade the Knicks. As someone who works with Twitter's photo software on a regular basis, the social platform often has a mind of its own when deciding which part of a picture shows up to users. It could be that Harden wanted to ensure his fans saw the part showing him and his teammates and cropped the photo to ensure that was the case.

It's equally possible Harden wasn't even the person responsible for posting the picture. If we believe Young Thug, Harden doesn't even use the internet.

That said, it's hard to believe it's a total coincidence Harden's crop ends right as the blue and orange starts to show up in the picture.