    Mets Rumors: Luis Rojas' Job as Manager Safe After Chili Davis, Tom Slater Firings

    Adam WellsMay 4, 2021

    Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

    Amid changes to his coaching staff on Monday night, New York Mets manager Luis Rojas reportedly isn't in danger of being fired right now. 

    According to SNY.tv's Andy Martino, Rojas' job "is safe."

    The Mets announced on Monday night that hitting coach Chili Davis and assistant hitting coach Tom Davis had been relieved of their duties. 

            

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

    Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

    Related

      Chili Davis Fired as Mets Hitting Coach

      Chili Davis Fired as Mets Hitting Coach
      MLB logo
      MLB

      Chili Davis Fired as Mets Hitting Coach

      Scott Polacek
      via Bleacher Report

      Huge Hermo Hammer on NRFI Night 🔨

      Tuesdays mean it's NRFI Night in America. See @TroyHermo's locks for tonight 🤑 ➡️

      Huge Hermo Hammer on NRFI Night 🔨
      New York Mets logo
      New York Mets

      Huge Hermo Hammer on NRFI Night 🔨

      Troy Hermo
      via Bleacher Report

      Baker: Astros' Return to Bronx After Scandal Will Be 'Wild'

      Baker: Astros' Return to Bronx After Scandal Will Be 'Wild'
      MLB logo
      MLB

      Baker: Astros' Return to Bronx After Scandal Will Be 'Wild'

      Adam Wells
      via Bleacher Report

      New MLB Power Rankings 📊

      📈 Brewers, Giants climbing 👑 Dodgers hold on to No. 1 📲 See where all 30 teams stand this week

      New MLB Power Rankings 📊
      New York Mets logo
      New York Mets

      New MLB Power Rankings 📊

      Joel Reuter
      via Bleacher Report