Mets Rumors: Luis Rojas' Job as Manager Safe After Chili Davis, Tom Slater Firings

Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Amid changes to his coaching staff on Monday night, New York Mets manager Luis Rojas reportedly isn't in danger of being fired right now.

According to SNY.tv's Andy Martino, Rojas' job "is safe."

The Mets announced on Monday night that hitting coach Chili Davis and assistant hitting coach Tom Davis had been relieved of their duties.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.