    Mansoor Signs WWE Raw Contract, Faces Sheamus in Debut Match

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured Columnist IVMay 4, 2021

    FAYEZ NURELDINE/AFP via Getty Images

    Mansoor is officially a member of the Raw roster, and he had a first night to forget.

    The winner of the world's largest Battle Royal at Super ShowDown challenged United States champion Sheamus on Monday but saw his match end in a disqualification following interference from Humberto Carrillo.

    Thus Mansoor's 49-match winning streak is no more.

    The 25-year-old made his WWE television debut at Super ShowDown in June 2019. A native of Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, he was victorious over Cesaro in a singles match at Crown Jewel later that October.

    Since then, Mansoor has been limited to appearances on 205 Live and Main Event. Now that he's on a WWE flagship program, he appears to be on his way up in the promotion.

