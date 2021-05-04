Mansoor Signs WWE Raw Contract, Faces Sheamus in Debut Match

Mansoor Signs WWE Raw Contract, Faces Sheamus in Debut MatchMay 4, 2021
FAYEZ NURELDINE/AFP via Getty Images
Mansoor is officially a member of the Raw roster, and he had a first night to forget.
The winner of the world's largest Battle Royal at Super ShowDown challenged United States champion Sheamus on Monday but saw his match end in a disqualification following interference from Humberto Carrillo.
Thus Mansoor's 49-match winning streak is no more.
The 25-year-old made his WWE television debut at Super ShowDown in June 2019. A native of Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, he was victorious over Cesaro in a singles match at Crown Jewel later that October.
Since then, Mansoor has been limited to appearances on 205 Live and Main Event. Now that he's on a WWE flagship program, he appears to be on his way up in the promotion.
